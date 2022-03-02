Gas transmission through West Asia’s biggest network hits new record high

TEHRAN - Operating the largest natural gas network in West Asia, National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) has been continuously expanding this network into the country’s most remote areas so that currently over 98 percent of the urban population, as well as 90 percent of the country’s rural population, have access to natural gas through this huge network.

Iranian Gas Transmission Company (IGTC), as the NIGC’s subsidiary in charge of the management, maintenance, and operation of the country’s national gas network, has been working around the clock to ensure a safe, secure, and sustained supply of natural gas throughout the country all year long, especially during the cold seasons.

Despite unprecedented cold weather this year, the transmission of natural gas across Iran increased significantly and new record highs were also achieved in this regard.

According to IGTC Managing Director Mehdi Jamshidi-Dana, gas transmission across the country increased 2.8 percent during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2021-January 20, 2022) compared to the same period last year.

Transmission of the mentioned fuel also hit a new record high of over 851 million cubic meters per day (mcm/d) in the Iranian calendar month of Dey (December 22, 2021-January 20, 2022), the official announced.

The above-mentioned volume of natural gas was transmitted through West Asia’s largest natural gas network uninterruptedly to allow all Iranians access to this strategic fuel during the cold season.

With a total length of over 37,855 kilometers, Iran’s gas network is also among the world’s most modern networks and it enjoys the world’s latest up-to-date measuring, transmission, and pressure boosting instruments and equipment.

There are 88 gas pressure boosting units, 326 compressor units including turbochargers, electric compressors, and compressor motors as well as 61 pipeline operation centers (yards) operating along the country’s gas network to ensure a stable supply at all times.

In addition to the natural gas that is transmitted through the mentioned pipelines, a big volume is also stored at the country’s strategic storage facilities to be used in emergency situations.

As one of the world’s top gas producers, Iran has been following a plan to expand its underground natural gas storage capacity to ensure that enough natural gas is available during peak demand periods to avoid electricity supply shortfalls in the future.

According to the NIGC’s programs, the capacity of the country’s two major storage facilities of Sarajeh and Shourijeh is planned to increase to over seven billion cubic meters in near future.

According to Jamshidi-Dana, his company has so far stored 1.665 billion cubic meters of natural gas in the Shourijeh storage facilities, while 880 mcm has also been stored at Sarajeh storage.

Earlier in November 2021, the IGTC head had said that his company was completely prepared for sustainable gas supply throughout the country during winter.

The official said the major overhaul of the pressure boosting facilities, pipeline operation centers, smart monitoring stations was carried out and timely periodic visits were also done to ensure sustainable and secure gas supply to Iranian subscribers in the country during the cold season.

Stating that the company had taken all the necessary measures for the sustained transmission of gas during the winter, Jamshidi Dana said: "Due to the increase in the amount of gas consumption at peak periods, all operational areas are ready to operate at maximum capacity and spare units are also prepared to ensure the stability of gas transmission and to avoid any disruption."

EF/MA