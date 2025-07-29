Toronto International Film Festival to screen Iranian film in 10th Platform program

TEHRAN – Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) has announced its 2025 Platform program lineup, with a film from Iran on the list.

“Between Dreams and Hope” directed by Farnoosh Samadi will have its world premiere at the event, which is set to take place from September 4 to 14 in Toronto, Canada, ISNA reported.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the festival’s auteur competitive section, which champions bold directorial vision and distinctive storytelling, Platform offers audiences a first glimpse at some of the most compelling cinematic voices on the rise. This year’s edition features 10 exceptional films representing 19 countries.

Farnoosh Samadi, whose feature film “180° Rule” (TIFF ’20) and short film “Disappearance” (TIFF ’17) both premiered at the festival, returns with “Between Dreams and Hope”.

In this bold love story, Azad, a trans man, and Nora are two young lovers toggling between tradition and modernity in their society and family. Together, they travel to a remote Iranian village to face Azad’s estranged father and obtain documents that would permit the pair to live authentically.

The cast includes Fereshteh Hosseini, Sadaf Asgari, Hooman Rahnemoon, Amirreza Ranjbaran, and Amirreza Jokar, among others.

TIFF is a not-for-profit charitable cultural organization with a mission to transform the way people see the world through film.

It is one of the most prestigious and largest publicly attended film festivals in the world. Founded in 1976, the festival takes place every year in early September. The organization behind the film festival is also a permanent destination for film culture, operating out of the TIFF Lightbox cultural center, located in downtown Toronto.

The festival ranks among the most prestigious international film festivals in the world. For 11 days, film lovers, filmmakers, industry professionals, and media watch the best in new cinema, from established auteurs to new talent. As one of the world’s most important cultural events, the Toronto International Film Festival consistently strives to set the standard for excellence in film programming. Films are selected on the basis of quality and originality. Preference is given to premieres.

The festival also promotes contact between industry professionals to assist in the development of the Canadian motion-picture industry. The level of engagement the festival sustains from year to year is unique. Enthusiastic audiences and filmmakers have unprecedented levels of access to one another as they exchange ideas about the art and business of filmmaking. Film buyers and other industry professionals can choose from screenings and specialized industry programming that empowers them to make informed business decisions. The festival also provides excellent resources and networking opportunities for film industry professionals.

Audacious in its selection and supported by the intelligence and enthusiasm of its audiences, the Toronto International Film Festival has become the landmark destination for the moving image and is always seeking new ways to engineer creative and cultural discovery through film.

From the expertise and dedication of the Toronto International Film Festival’s staff and volunteers, to its vast contribution to the culture and economy of the City of Toronto, the Toronto International Film Festival has earned its long-standing reputation as a leader in the international film community.

SS/SAB