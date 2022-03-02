Giti Pasand win Iran Futsal Super League

TEHRAN – Giti Pasnad claimed the title of the 18th edition of Iran Futsal Super League.

The Isfahan based futsal team defeated Zandi Beton Kelardasht 6-4 and won the title with two weeks remaining.

Giti Pasand had won the title twice in 2013 and 2017.

Giti Pasand also won the 2012 AFC Futsal Club Championship and finished runners up in 2013 and 2017.

Giti Pasand, headed by former Iran player Mohammad Keshavarz, will represent the country in the 2022 AFC Futsal Club Championship which will be held in August.