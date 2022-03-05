Treated wild birds released into nature

A number of wild birds have been released back into their natural habitat after being treated at a resort in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Thursday.

Hosting over 600 species of birds, Iran is a climatically rich country, so it is said that the number of bird species in Iran is higher than in the whole of Europe.

A wide range of wetlands is the reason behind migratory birds choosing Iran for an annual wintering habitat, as a large number of birds fly a thousand miles each year to benefit from this rich climate.

