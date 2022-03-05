EU's Borrell: Agreement on Iran nuclear deal may be found this weekend

TEHRAN - An agreement may be reached this weekend in indirect talks between Iran and the United States on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Friday.

“I hope that during this weekend we can deliver,” he told reporters in Brussels, Reuters reported.

The remarks by Borrell came one day before Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, visited Tehran for talks with Iranian nuclear chief Mohammad Eslami and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.