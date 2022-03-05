Tehran, Tashkent hold immense potential to deepen museum ties: ambassador

TEHRAN – Iranian ambassador to Uzbekistan Hamid Nayyerabadi has said the two countries have immense potential to broaden museum ties due to deep cultural and historical commonalities.

“Deep cultural and historical commonalities between Iran and Uzbekistan has provided a rich ground for interactions between the museums of the two countries in holding cultural events and exhibitions,” Nayyerabadi said.

He made the remarks on Friday during a meeting with National Museum of Iran Director Jebrael Nokandeh at the embassy in Tashkent.

The officials exchanged views on how to deepen cultural cooperation between the two nations.

They stressed the importance of expanding the cultural relations between the two countries and emphasized the efforts to implement cooperation in the realm of museology.

Referring to the interest and desire of the government and people of the Republic of Uzbekistan to have more relations with Iran, Nayyerabadi said the two nations enjoy profound cultural and historical commonalities.

Welcoming the expansion of cultural ties between the two countries, Nokandeh said: "The National Museum of Iran is ready to cooperate with [major] museums in Uzbekistan.

“We hope to hold a reciprocal exhibition of the cultural heritage of the two countries in the near future,” Nokandeh said.

Furthermore, the Iranian envoy announced his readiness to help with the translation of the guidebook of the National Museum of Iran into Uzbek. This important reference of Iranian culture, art, and civilization has been translated into various languages such as English, Italian, Japanese, French, and German in addition to Persian.

The National Museum of Iran is somewhat chock-full of priceless relics that represent various eras of the country’s juicy history. Massive and tiny statues, ceramics, potteries, stone figures, bas-relief carvings, metal objects, textile remains, rare books, and coins are amongst objects that build up the innumerable collections inside.

AFM