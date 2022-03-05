Iranian goldsmiths to show off skills at Bukhara festival

TEHRAN – Several Iranian goldsmiths and experts of personal ornamentations will be taking part in an international festival of gold embroidery and jewelry, which will be held in Bukhara, Uzbekistan from May 21 to 25.

The event seeks to promote gold embroidery as a tool to create job opportunities for young people in particular. Moreover, it will embrace folk festivals, folklore and drama groups, theatrical performances of musicians and comedians, concert programs of artists and master classes by masters, artists’ squares, excursion routes.

According to organizers, the jury consists of seven people of art critics, specialists, scientists, folk masters, academics and the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, regional and Tashkent city administrations, the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and the “Craftsmen” Association and the Academy of Sciences of Uzbekistan.

All expenses related to the preparation for the festival are covered from additional sources of the local budget of the Bukhara region, sponsorship donations of legal entities and individuals, as well as other legal sources, organizers say.

Winners will be awarded by the Organizing Committee with a diploma, a souvenir, and prizes which include $5,000 for the best gold embroider, $5,000 for the best jeweler, $3,000 for best master of embroidery school.

Goldsmiths, a metalworker who specializes in working with gold and other precious metals, must be skilled in forming metal through filing, soldering, sawing, forging, casting, and polishing. Traditionally, these skills had been passed along through apprenticeships; however, more recently jewelry arts schools, specializing in teaching goldsmithing and a multitude of skills falling under the jewelry arts umbrella, are available. Many universities and junior colleges also offer goldsmithing, silversmithing, and metal art fabrication as a part of their fine arts curriculum.

AFM