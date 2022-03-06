Iranians visiting France advised to hold vaccine cards

TEHRAN – Iranian travelers to France have been recommended to acquire special vaccine cards as one of the prerequisites for the journey.

Regular vaccine certificates issued in Iran do not be accepted in France, ISNA reported on Sunday.

As recommended by the French Embassy in Tehran, Iranian travelers to France should apply for [special] vaccination cards, which can be acquired from certain Iranian pharmacies, the report said.

“Travelers must present their original passports and vaccination cards to pharmacies approved by the embassy.”

Otherwise, it is not possible to go to closed places such as hotels, restaurants, museums, shopping malls, and public transportation.

Vaccine cards are planned to replace health pass and masking requirements as of March 14.

France tightened the rules of its vaccine pass as Omicron cases spiked but in an interview Thursday with France's TF1, Prime Minister Jean Castex confirmed the rollback of requirements as "the situation is improving", Lonely Planet reported.

What is the difference between a health and vaccine pass?

The vaccine pass (pass vaccinal) indicates that the holder has been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and applies to anyone over the age of 16. However, people over the age of 18 must now have a booster shot to keep their pass active.

In France, that means they must get their booster no more than four months after receiving the second dose of an AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or no more than two months after a Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Tourists will need to show proof of a booster shot if they are over the age of 18 to enter venues where the vaccine pass is required.

The health pass (pass Sanitaire) applies for people aged between 12 and 15 and is either proof of vaccination, recovery, or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test (taken within 24 hours prior).

Can I get a vaccine pass if I have recently recovered from COVID-19?

The vaccine pass also indicates the holder has recently recovered from COVID-19 (or has a medical exemption from vaccines). If you tested positive for COVID in the EU, UK, or Schengen Area country then you can upload your positive test to the EU digital COVID cert app. The test must be more than 11 days old but less than six months old.

If you tested positive for COVID outside the EU, in countries such as the U.S., Canada, or Australia, for example, you could run into difficulties. You can see what options may be available to you through the Health Ministry website.

Where can I get tested in France?

Testing is widely available in France in most pharmacies and medical facilities but you'll generally need to make an appointment in advance. Most pharmacies can do antigen tests for about €25, and PCR tests can cost about €45. When using the health pass as an unvaccinated person or without a booster, your testing status is only valid for 24 hours, which means you'll need to be regularly tested to enter venues. You can find testing locations near you through the COVID testing map.

AFM