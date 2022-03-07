TEDPIX rises 20,000 points on Monday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), gained 20,324 points to 1.342 million on Monday.

As reported, over 9.516 billion securities worth 66.466 trillion rials (about $265.86 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index rose 18,412 points, and the second market’s index gained 30,003 points.

TEDPIX lost 7,000 points (less than one percent) to 1.281 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

During the past week, the indices of Tehran Oil Refining Company, Mobarakeh Steel Company, Iran Khodro Company, Saipa Company, National Iranian Copper Company, and Bank Mellat were the most widely followed ones.

MA/MA