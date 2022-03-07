Iran to send women’s volleyball team to 2022 Asian Games after 48 years

TEHRAN - Head of Iran volleyball federation Mohammadreza Davarzani says that the country’s women’s volleyball team will participate in the Asian Games after 48 years.

Iran, for the last time, participated at the 1974 Asian Games, where the Persian women came fifth.

They had also competed in the 1966 in Thailand and won a bronze medal.

Now, Davarzani says that the Iranian volleyball team, headed by Alessandra Campedelli, will take part in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

“Our strategy is to have a special look at women’s volleyball. Fifteen years ago, we started the support of our men’s volleyball team and moved up from 27th to eighth place,” Davarzani said.

“Iran’s men’s team are among the top 10 teams in the world at the moment and it took a lot of energy, but we want to do the same in the Iranian women's volleyball,” he added.

“To achieve our goals in women's volleyball, we planned to use the experiences of good coaches in the world. After consulting with Julio Velasco (former Iran coach) and other friends, Campdelli was introduced to us and the Italian coach began working with the federation.

“She has experience working with different categories and ages. In addition, she had worked with the Italian boys' team, and for this reason, we came to the conclusion that Campdelli can help the Iranian women's volleyball team achieve their goals,” Davarzani said.