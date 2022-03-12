Iran’s 1st CODR center launched

TEHRAN – Iran’s first Crowdsourced Online Dispute Resolution (CODR) center was launched in a ceremony attended by Iranian Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin, and Justice Minister Amin-Hossein Rahimi.

Speaking at this ceremony, Fatemi-Amin said his ministry has been working to establish a center for consumer protection and support in the e-commerce businesses.

He underlined the significant role and legal duties of the e-commerce development center in providing customer services, saying: “We have created a complaint section in the electronic trust symbol (eNAMAD) since last year, and a unit has also been set up in the Consumers and Producers Protection Organization (CPPO) for handling complaints against online businesses.”

Rahimi for his part noted that the CODR center is going to reduce the costs and accelerate the handling of complaints.

EF/MA

Photo: Industry Minister Reza Fatemi-Amin (C) and Justice Minister Amin-Hossein Rahimi (L)