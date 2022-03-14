TEHRAN - Kazem Gharibabadi, the secretary of the High Council for Human Rights, has said violating human rights is bad everywhere, but the concern is that ‘we are witnessing a political approach towards human rights.

The Islamic Republic is against imposing a set of "unified rights standards" on other countries and urges respect for cultural diversity in this regard.

“Human rights is human rights. If it is violated, it is bad everywhere, whether in Iran or other countries. We do not have bad or good violations of human rights, but what we are witnessing is a political approach towards human rights,” he explained.

He slammed the U.S. and the Western European countries for politicizing the human rights issues as a pressure tool against non-aligned countries, Press TV reported on Sunday.

Iran’s strategy towards human rights is based on three pillars, including engagement with international rights treaties, a pro-active policy through highlighting violations by the self-proclaimed rights advocates, and the promotion and protection of people’s rights at the domestic level, he said.

The Iranian nation, he added, is under the strongest unilateral sanctions imposed by the US and this is against the UN Charter and international law.

MG

