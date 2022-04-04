Iran is in negotiations with Turkey about repatriating prisoners: Official

TEHRAN- Deputy Head of the Iranian Judiciary and Secretary of High Council for Human Rights Kazem Gharibabadi has stated that Tehran is working with Ankara to return Iranian people imprisoned in Turkey.

Speaking with IRNA, Gharibabadi stressed that signing a memorandum of understanding and swapping prisoners with Turkey was not an issue, but that certain conditions must be met, including the agreement of Turkey's judiciary and the prisoners themselves.

“There is no problem concerning the exchange and memoranda of understanding for the transfer of Iranian prisoners from Turkey,” Gharibabadi said.

“But the requirements for the transfer of convicts should be fulfilled. Among these are negotiations, consent of the host country and consent of the prisoners.”

He stated that the administration has expedited efforts to repatriate Iranian people imprisoned abroad due to issues such as overconcentration in jails of some countries.

Gharibabadi, who is also the secretary of Iran's Judiciary's Human Rights Bureau, stated that the transfer and extradition of Iranian citizens detained in foreign countries is now being “more seriously pursued.”

According to the official, 2,000 of the almost 3,800 Iranian prisoners in other countries are being held in Turkish jails.

