The joy of discovering “The scent of almond blossom” is for readers

Ali Esmaili, a writer, and literary critic, along with Majid Gheisari and Faezeh Ghaffar Haddadi, held a press conference at the Somayeh Book Café.

“The book's title doesn’t directly refer to the Holy Prophet of Islam, and this is intentional. In the field of history, we were supposed to be creative, although for the past few years we were not. We only saw historical rewriting, and many writers focus mainly on the Holy Prophet's (PBUH) 63-year-old lifetime, however in the modern era, stories must be written that create a vision of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in our minds,” said Majid Gheisari, who was in charge of selecting the stories of this book series.

"What has connected all the parts of the stories in this book is the character of the Holy Prophet, and it is the critics' task to find the inner parts of these stories,” said the secretary of Khatam Literary Festival.

“Without a doubt, all goodness reminds us of the prophets and saints, but we wanted a story that specifically refers to the Prophetic way of life,” he added.

Majid Gheisari stated that literature is for pleasure, and the pleasure of discovering new things was one of our goals in these stories. What matters, he continued, is that festivals cause stories to be written, even if they couldn’t make it to the festivals.

“This is the first short fiction I've ever written, and what pushed me to do so was a warning from an Iranian resident regarding my son's name, Alireza, and the fact that he had changed his name from Muhammad to something else because of the situation there. Later, a terrorist attack in France was committed by a Muslim named Muhammad, which upset me deeply. Therefore, after all of this, when I heard about the festival, I knew I had to be a part of it,” said Faezeh Ghaffar, one of the writers of this book series.

Ali Ismaili, who was in charge of performing the conference stated that Readers might find it challenging to follow the stories in the " the Scent of Almond Blossom" series since they will need to know about the history of Islam.

