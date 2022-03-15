Recovered relics on show in Hormozgan

TEHRAN – A selection of relics discovered by the Iranian police have been put on show at the Anthropological Museum of Bandar Abbas, southern Hormozgan province.

The relics were seized during several police operations from smugglers and antique dealers, a senior police official in charge of protecting cultural heritage has said.

The exhibit will continue during the Iranian new year holidays, CHTN quoted Habibollah Baghsheni as saying on Tuesday.

Known as the province of islands, Hormozgan province is located on the northern coasts of the Persian Gulf. It embraces scenic islands among which Kish, Hormuz, Hengam, and Qeshm are the most beautiful ones and top tourist destinations in southern Iran.

