Iranian British national Nazanin Zaghari is released from prison

TEHRAN – Nazanin Zaghari, a British-Iranian national who had been serving prison terms in Iran on charges of trying to overthrow the Islamic Republic system, has been released, news agencies reported on Wednesday.

The IRIB news agency said Zaghari has been delivered to officials of the British government and along with Anoush-e Ashouri, who had also been detained and imprisoned for security charges, was on the way to fly to Britain.

Zaghari was released after six years in prison. She had been detained by the IRGC intelligence service on espionage charges while trying to leave Iran in 2016.

Hojjat Kermani, Zaghari’s lawyer, had told IRNA on Tuesday that his client's passport has been delivered to her, but the exact date for her departure from Iran was not clear yet.

Kermani added that Zaghari's prison term for one of her convictions had ended in March 2021.