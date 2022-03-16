Iranian photographers win gold, silver medals at Montenegro exhibition

TEHRAN – Iranian photographers have won gold and silver medals at the 1st FKNS SLM Circuit, a circular exhibition of photography in Montenegro.

The exhibition was organized in Podgorica from February 21 to 28 with contributions from the Federation Internationale de l’Art Photographique (FIAP), the Photographic Society of America (PSA) and several other centers in the categories of monochrome, nature, woman man child, portrait and open color.

“Cry Underwater” by Mohammad Esteki won the PSA Gold Medal in the open monochrome category.

The photo shows a man attending an Islamic mourning ritual in Iran.

In this section, “Siren” by Arlen Keshishian received a FIAP honorable mention.

Esteki also obtained the PSA Gold Medal in the woman man child category for his photo “Nushin” that depicts a woman walking in a central Iranian city.

Ahmad Khatiri’s photo “Prayer in Warzones” won a Salon honorable mention in this category.

He also was honored with the Salon Silver Medal in the nature category for “Brave Looking” that shows a fox gazing into the camera.

In this section, Esteki was awarded a Salon honorable mention for “Esferjan”.

In the portrait category, Esteki received a Salon honorable mention for “Margaret”.

Winners were chosen by a jury composed of Ali Samei from Iran, Tianyi Xiong from China and Serbian photographer Zoran Djordjevic, who was also the chairman of the exhibition.

The exhibition was also organized in Luxemburg and Serbia. The Serbian city of Novi Sad hosted the event from February 15 to 22 and the Luxemburg exhibit took place in Kaerjeng from February 17 to 24.

In the Serbian exhibition, Esteki won an honorable mention for his photo “Old History” in the portrait category, while Seyyed Ehsan Mortazavi received an honorable mention for “The Magic Window” in the open color section.

An honorable mention in the open color category of the Luxembourg exhibition went to Esteki’s “Hard Man”, while Kiarang Alaei’s “The Alley” won the same honor in the open monochrome category.

Photo: “Nushin” by Iranian photographer Mohammad Esteki won the PSA Gold Medal in the woman man child category at the 1st FKNS SLM Circuit in Montenegro.

MMS/YAW