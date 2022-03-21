Three Iran football players test positive for Covid-19

TEHRAN - Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Taremi and Saman Ghoddos have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the match against South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Iran football team director Hamid Estili and coach Karim Bagheri have also contracted Covid-19.

The match is scheduled for Thursday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.



With 22 points from eight matches, Iran lead the Group A and have already secured a World Cup spot.