Three Iran football players test positive for Covid-19
March 21, 2022 - 16:48
TEHRAN - Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Mehdi Taremi and Saman Ghoddos have tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the match against South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.
Iran football team director Hamid Estili and coach Karim Bagheri have also contracted Covid-19.
The match is scheduled for Thursday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.
With 22 points from eight matches, Iran lead the Group A and have already secured a World Cup spot.
