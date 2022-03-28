Iran’s Kharrazi, Qatar’s FM hold talks in Doha

TEHRAN – Kamal Kharrazi, the chief of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations (SCFR), who had participated in the Doha Forum on Sunday, reviewed regional developments in a meeting with Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

Kharrazi also pointed to relations between Iran and Qatar and insisted on the need to strengthen ties between the two countries.

For his part, the Qatari foreign minister welcomed close ties between Iran and Qatar. Qatar’s chief diplomat also said it is necessary to resolve disputes in the region through “regional dialogue”.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al Thani also called Iran’s participation in the Doha Forum important and called for continued meetings and interactions between the officials of the two countries.

Relations between Iran and Qatar have been improving considerably in recent years, especially after Iran opened its arms to Qatar after Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt closed their land, sea and air routes to the small Arab country.

Officials in Doha have also been seeking to bridge the gaps between Tehran and Washington in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).