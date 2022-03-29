Gilan registers 140% rise in overnight stays by tourists

TEHRAN – Tourists visiting the Caspian Sea province of Gilan made a total of 1,208,892 overnight stays from March 16-28, showing a 140 percent rise compared to the same period last year, the provincial tourism chief said on Monday.

More than 300 foreign tourists also visited the province during the span of time, IRIB quoted Vali Jahani as saying.

There are currently 3,235 accommodation and tourism facilities operating in the province.

In February, Jahani said that a budget of 1.2 trillion rials ($4.5 million) has been allocated to develop some tourism-related projects across the province.

“A sum of 1.2 trillion rials is approved to be distributed to 18 developing projects which are expected to have a considerable impact on tourism infrastructure and job creation in the province,” CHTN quoted Jahani as saying.

Meanwhile, a total of 164 tourism-related projects worth 1.5 trillion rials ($5.7 million) were inaugurated in Gilan to mark the 43rd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, which is known as the Ten-Day Fajr celebrations (this year from February 1 to 11). The projects included accommodation centers and eco-lodge units as well as handicrafts workshops and exhibitions expected to generate 100 jobs, he noted.

The lush green province of Gilan is known for its tourist attractions and warm-hearted and hospitable people.

In 2019, Gilan was selected as the first province to start the country’s comprehensive tourism plan, which is being developed under the auspices of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). The comprehensive plan is aimed to serve as a roadmap to guide tourists from all over the globe to achieve a sustainable and competitive tourism market.

MG