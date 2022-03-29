Tens of technological transport projects implemented

TEHRAN – A total of 135 technological projects in different fields of transport have been implemented by knowledge-based companies across the country.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology supported the companies to carry out the projects in the air, land, and sea sectors, IRNA reported.

Some 6,600 knowledge-based companies are endeavoring to materialize the national goal of socio-economic development.

Based on the latest statistics, 746 knowledge-based companies, 18 innovation centers, and 8 accelerators are active in the transport industry.

The Vice Presidency for Science and Technology has earmarked a sum of 2.4 trillion rials (about $9.1 million) to provide finance for 29 macro projects in the transportation industry over the past eight years.

“National macro technology projects” are knowledge-based and technological projects with commercialization abilities, implementation of which requires the extensive cooperation of various sectors.

Sourena Sattari, the vice president for science and technology, has said that the knowledge-based ecosystem accounts for more than 3 percent of the country's GDP. And the figure is projected to reach 5 percent, however, the main goal is to step toward a 10 percent share in GDP.

The share of knowledge-based companies in the country's economy has exceeded 9 quadrillion rials (about $34 billion), and since 2019, it has experienced a growth of more than 450 percent, he stated.

MG