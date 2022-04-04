“Radiograph of a Family”, “Barter” honored at Beirut Intl. Women’s Film Festival

TEHRAN – “Radiograph of a Family” has won the best feature documentary award and “Barter” received a special jury mention at the Beirut International Women’s Film Festival in Lebanon.

Directed by Firuzeh Khosrovani, “Radiograph of a Family”, is a co-production of Iran, Switzerland and Norway.

Khosrovani investigates her parents’ unusual marriage in this documentary steeped in bittersweet history. Hossein, a radiologist, is secular and sophisticated, while his young bride Tayi is a devout Muslim, shocked by her new husband’s Western tastes.

Khosrovani creates a poetic portrait of a fraught but loving relationship set against 1960s Switzerland and revolutionary-era Iran using family photos, other archival materials, recreated and imagined dialogue, and the geographical dimensions of her childhood home.

“Radiograph of a Family” took fourth place among the top ten favorite films selected by the audience at the 2021 ZagrebDox festival in Croatia.

“Barter” by Iranian filmmakers Ziba Karamali and Emad Arad was screened in the short fiction films competition of the Beirut International Women’s Film Festival.

The drama is about Parsa, a 13-year-old boy who is trying to hide a secret from his father. The film depicts a dramatic situation in a family, and how people change when their interests are at stake.

Iranian director Farnush Samadi was a member of the short documentary and animation jury at the Beirut film festival that opened on Sunday in the Lebanese capital.

“How My Grandmother Became a Chair”, a co-production between Germany and Lebanon directed by Nicolas Fattouh, was named best short animation, while the France-Lebanon co-production “Love in Galilee” by Nader Chalhoub and Layla Menhem won the award for best short documentary.

The award for best feature fiction film went to “Soula” by Algerian director Salah Issad, the award for best short fiction film was given to “It Must” by Jumana Issa and Flavio Luca Marano from Switzerland, while “Hors Champs” by Rita Rizk from Lebanon won the audience award.

Photo: “Radiograph of a Family” by Firuzeh Khosrovani.

MMS/YAW