Iran volleyball to play friendlies against Argentina, Serbia

TEHRAN – Iran national volleyball team will play two friendly matches against Serbia and Argentina.

The matches are part of the preparation for the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League (VNL).

Iran are scheduled to play the Netherlands, Australia and Japan in Week 1 to be held in Brazil.

Behrouz Ataei’s team will play Serbia, who were headed by former Iran coach Igor Kolakovic, in the European country and then travel to Argentina ahead of the 2022 VNL Week 1.