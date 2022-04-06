TEDPIX falls 7,000 points on Wednesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), lost 7,675 points to 1.463 million on Wednesday.

Over 12.303 billion securities worth 60.457 trillion rials (about $237.08 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index dropped 9,654 points, and the second market’s index lost 2,990 points.

Back in October 2021, the head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) had outlined new strategies and programs for the country’s stock market during his tenure, among which supporting investors, creating a transparent, efficient, and equitable market, as well as reducing inclusive risk based on the market’s broad objectives can be mentioned.

Majid Eshqi had stressed the use of modern technologies and mechanisms to increase public access to market data as a major strategy in this regard.

According to the SEO head, another strategy would be amending the market’s rules and regulations to increase justice and accountability, while strengthening the medium- and small-scale level financing through new mechanisms.

