First captain of Iran volleyball team Sharifzadeh dies

TEHRAN – First captain of Iran national volleyball team Mohammad Sharifzadeh passed away Thursday night in Tehran.

He captained a team who won a silver medal at the 1958 Asian Games in Tokyo, Japan.

Sharifzadeh died at the age of 87 due to the heart attack.

He will be laid to rest on Saturday in Tehran’s Behesht-e Zahra Cemetery.

Tehran Times extends deepest sympathy to Sharifzadeh’s family, loved ones, and friends over his demise.