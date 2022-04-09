Tehran, Moscow reach agreement to cooperate in exhibition industry

TEHRAN – Iran International Exhibition Company (IIEC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Russia’s major international exhibitions and conventions center Expocentre to cooperate in holding joint exhibitions, IRNA reported on Saturday.

The MOU was signed during a meeting between IIEC Managing Director Houman Razdar and Head of Expocenter Alexey Vyalkin on the sidelines of the visit of a high-ranking Iranian delegation to Moscow.

After the signing of the MOU, Razdar underlined the importance of this MOU as the first such memorandum between the International Exhibitions Company of Iran and the Moscow Exhibition Center and emphasized:” Exposcenter and the International Exhibitions Company of the Islamic Republic of Iran are the most important exhibition sponsors in the region.”

Referring to the significant role of international exhibitions between the two countries in introducing mutual capacities and capabilities, Razdar added: “Exchanging and mutual allocation of exhibition space and cohesive collaborations are the most important issues covered in this MOU that will be implemented soon.”

Vyalkin for his part welcomed the agreement, saying: “following this memorandum, from now on we will witness a strong presence of Iranian companies in the Expocenter Complex.”

Referring to other areas covered in the MOU, he added: "Also, good agreements were reached in the field of joint ventures and the supply of knowledge-based and innovative products."

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation hosted an Iran-Russia business forum in Moscow on Thursday.

A 70-member Iranian delegation had arrived in Russia on Monday to attend this business forum and to hold talks with Russian counterparts.

The trade convention was attended by senior officials from the two sides including Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali, Head of Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Alireza Peyman-Pak, and President of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation Sergei Katyrin.

