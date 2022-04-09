Two foreign volleyball coaches added to Iran staff

TEHRAN - Tomaso Totolo and Janusz Ignaczak have been added to the Iran national volleyball team coaching staff.

Italian Totolo, 56, will work as Iran assistant for the second stint. He Was Vladimir Alekno’s assistant in the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Ignaczak is a 67-year-old Polish coach, who has already worked in the Polish clubs.

The foreign coaches will assist Iran head coach Behrouz Ataei in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Men's Nations League (VNL).

Iran are scheduled to play the Netherlands, Australia and Japan in Week 1 to be held in Brazil.