Amir Abdollahian says Foreign Ministry seriously pursuing water rights

TEHRAN — The Foreign Ministry is seriously pursuing issues related to Iran’s water rights from Afghanistan, Turkey, and Iraq, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said.

Referring to the formation of a joint committee between the ministries of foreign affairs, interior and energy to professionally follow up on issues related to border rivers and dams in some neighboring countries, Amir Abdollahian said, "During this administration, bilateral meetings with Turkey, Iraq and Afghanistan were held to follow up on the border water rights.

Amir Abdollahian said that the Foreign Ministry has formed a committee that has so far held two or three meetings in a coordination with the energy minister.

Establishment of joint committee for water diplomacy

The foreign minister further stated that a committee has also been formed between the ministries of foreign affairs, interior and energy to particularly examine the issues related to border rivers and dams in some neighboring countries.

He added, “On the other hand, during the time I was in charge of the diplomatic apparatus, we had bilateral talks with the Turkish foreign minister about the dams that have been built on the Aras River and that could have an impact (on the environment). I have also held talks with the Iraqi side.”

Iran’s top diplomat reminded, “During this period, we have talked with the current interim governing body of Afghanistan. A delegation from Turkey also came to Iran at the end of last year and we set up a joint committee to follow up on the relevant issues, we did the same thing on Afghanistan and we have to follow up to reach a conclusion.”

