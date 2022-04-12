Iranian volleyball teams to compete at Cornacchia Cup

TEHRAN – Iran sent three volleyball teams to Italy for taking part at the 2022 Cornacchia Cup.

Boys U19, Girls U19 and Girls U17 will represent the west Asian country in the prestigious competition.

The event will be held in Pordenone, Italy from April 15 to 18.

Cornacchia World Cup was ideated by Tiziano Cornacchia in 1983, in memory of “grandpa Ferruccio”. Now the tournament is managed with Stefano and Matteo (Tiziano’s sons) and the support of the whole family, who grew up with a unique passion for volleyball.

In four decades, Cornacchia World Cup hosted the most important Italian volleyball Clubs and hundreds of foreign teams from five continents.