2022 AVC Club Volleyball Championship fixtures announced

TEHRAN – Paykan volleyball club announced the fixtures of the 2022 AVC Men's Club Volleyball Championship.

The Iranian club will host the competition form May 14 to 20 in Tehran.

Shahdab Yazd are another Iranian team in the competition.

Paykan have been drawn in Group A along with Nakhon Ratchasimai (Thailand), Oztelium (Uzbekistan) and Santori Sunrise (Japan).

Group B consists of Yazd Shahdab (Iran), Al Rayyan (Qatar), Taraz (Kazakhstan) and Al-Bahr Club (Iraq).

Fixtures:

May 14:

* Santori Sunrise v Nakhon Ratchasimai

* Al Rayyan v Taraz

*Paykan v Oztelium

*Shahdab v Al-Bahr Club

May 15:

* Nakhon Ratchasimai v Oztelium

* Taraz v Al-Bahr Club

* Santori Sunrise v Paykan

* Al Rayyan v Shahdab



May 16:

* Santori Sunrise v Oztelium

* Al-Bahr Club v Al Rayyan

*Paykan v Nakhon Ratchasimai

* Shahdab v Taraz

The quarterfinal round will be held on May 18 while semifinals and final are scheduled for May 19 and 20