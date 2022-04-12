TEDPIX loses 33,000 points on Tuesday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 33,522 points to 1.445 million on Tuesday.

As reported, over 10.368 billion securities worth 50.654 trillion rials (about $194 million) were traded at the TSE.

The first market’s index lost 32,351 points, and the second market’s index dropped 43,404 points.

TEDPIX rose 31,637 points (2.2 percent) to 1.463 million in the past Iranian calendar week (ended on Friday).

MA/MA