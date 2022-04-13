Commodities worth $8.8m exported from Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad in a year

TEHRAN- Products valued at $8.8 million were exported from Kohgiluyeh-Boyer Ahmad province, in the southwest of Iran, during the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), a provincial official announced.

Amir-Teymour Mousavian, the deputy head of the province’s Industry, Mining and Trade Department for commercial affairs and trade promotion, put the weight of exported products at 362,000 tons.

He named Armenia, Switzerland, Iraq and Afghanistan as the major destinations of the exported commodities.

Saying that the annual export from the province shows growth both in the value and weight, the official said that 292,000 tons of products worth $8.2 million had been exported in 1399.

As previously announced by the head of Islamic Republic of Iran’s Customs Administration (IRICA), the value of Iran’s non-oil trade rose 38 percent in the past Iranian calendar year 1400, as compared to its previous year.

Alireza Moqadasi put the country’s non-oil trade at 162 million tons worth $100 billion in the past year.

He said that Iran exported 122 million tons of non-oil products worth $48 billion in the previous year, which was $14 billion (41 percent) more than the figure for its preceding year.

The country's non-oil trade record in 1400 was reached while the toughest sanctions were imposed on Iran, but thanks to God and the efforts of entrepreneurs, producers and the cooperation of foreign trade-related organizations, a historical record was achieved in the past year which was unprecedented in recent decades, the official underlined.

