Tehran Symphony Orchestra to perform concerts with German conductor Wolfgang Wengenroth

TEHRAN – German maestro Wolfgang Wengenroth will join the Tehran Symphony Orchestra as guest conductor to perform two concerts at Vahdat Hall on May 5 and 6.

Wengenroth is an internationally aspiring conductor. Born in Bonn, he studied piano and conducting at the Universität für Musik und Darstellende Kunst in Graz, Austria, and at the Musikhochschule Saar in Germany.

He is a frequent and welcome guest on international stages. Engagements lead him regularly to the major opera houses in Scandinavia, Japan and South America: After successful debuts, he received re-invitations to Copenhagen (Magic Flute), Stockholm (Madam Butterfly), Malmö (La Traviata) and Gothenburg (Swan Lake).

He has been a professor at the University of Music and Art Graz since 2016.

Wengenroth is scheduled to hold a masterclass on piano at Vahdat Hall on April 25.

Photo: German conductor Wolfgang Wengenroth in an undated photo.

MMS/YAW