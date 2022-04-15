Qom registers 110,000 visits to tourist sites  

TEHRAN – Qom has registered some 110,000 visits to its tourist attractions and recreation centers since the beginning of the current Iranian year (started March 21), the province’s deputy governor has said.

90 percent of accommodation centers in the province were occupied during the first half of the new year holidays, and 60% were filled during the second half, Abolqasem Moqimi explained on Friday.

The delay in building and introducing tourism and pilgrimage capacities is one of the issues hindering travelers from staying in Qom, the official added.

Many of the attractions of Qom, such as its art and history, have not been brought to the attention of citizens and travelers, despite their enormous ability to draw tourists, he noted.

The development and prosperity of Qom tourism capacities is imperative, yet many tourism capacities across the province are completely closed and do not play any role in the tourism sector, he mentioned.

The second holiest city in the country after Mashhad, Qom is home to both the magnificent shrine of Hazrat-e Masumeh (SA) and the major religious madrasas (schools).

Apart from sightseers and pilgrims who visit Qom to pay homage to the holy shrine, the city is also a top destination for Shiite scholars and students who come from across the world to learn Islamic studies at its madrasas and browse through eminent religious bookshops.

The antiquity of Qom goes back to the Sassanid era (224 CE–651) and several historical mosques, mansions, and natural sceneries have been scattered across the city as well as towns and villages nearby.

One of the most visited natural spots of Qom is Hoz-e Soltan, an eye-catching salt lake in the middle of the desert. The visitors could easily walk in the shallow parts and enjoy the shapes created by the salt, however, the center of the lake could be dangerous, as it is muddy and could easily trap people.

