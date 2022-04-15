18th-century citadel lights up in blue drawing attention to people with autism

TEHRAN – On Wednesday night, the 18th-century Karim Khan Citadel in Shiraz was lit up in shades of blue color to raise awareness about people with the autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

“Arg-e Karim Khan was illuminated with blue colored lights, a global symbol of autism, to attract support for people with autism spectrum disorder,” ILNA quoted a local official as saying on Thursday.

Karim Khan Citadel (locally known as Arg-e Karim Khan), is a top-rated tourist attraction in downtown Shiraz, southern Iran. The immense brick fortress is named after Persian monarch Mohammad Karim Khan Zand (r.1751 to 1779), the founder of the Zand Dynasty, who selected Shiraz as his capital.

The massive walls of the citadel feature ornamental brickwork designs in particular on the four circular tower-like structures punctuating each of its corners. Well-worth visiting inside. Walking inside, one encounters a typical design of the Persian garden that interweaves different fields of knowledge such as water management and engineering, architecture, botany, and agriculture.

The United Nations General Assembly has declared April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day to highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society.

Autism is a lifelong neurological condition that manifests during early childhood, irrespective of gender, race, or socioeconomic status. The term autism spectrum refers to a range of characteristics. Appropriate support, accommodation, and acceptance of this neurological variation allow those on the spectrum to enjoy equal opportunity, and full and effective participation in society.

Autism is mainly characterized by its unique social interactions, non-standard ways of learning, keen interests in specific subjects, inclination to routines, challenges in typical communications, and particular ways of processing sensory information.

According to the UN body, the rate of autism in all regions of the world is high and the lack of understanding has a tremendous impact on the individuals, their families, and communities.

AFM