Islamic Revolution Art Week honors top artists of the year

TEHRAN – Six artists in different media were honored as top artists of the year at the Islamic Revolution Art Week on Thursday.

Gholam-Hossein Memarian, Behzad Parvin-Qods, Hossein Esmati, Mohammadreza Miri, Abdolhamid Qadirian and Nader Qashqai received their awards during a ceremony at the Art Bureau.

As an architect, Memarian was selected for his efforts to protect the historical structure of Shah Cheragh Shrine, a Shia Muslims’ religious site in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, which is home to the tombs of Ahmad ibn Musa (AS) and Mohammad ibn Musa, sons of Imam Musa Kazem (AS), the seventh Imam of the Shias.

He received his award from Ali Foruzanfar, the director of the Architecture Department of the Art Bureau.

“We enjoy numerous masters in Islamic architecture, but due to his career in Islamic urban planning, which spans several decades, and his special efforts to prevent the destruction of the historical structure of Shah Cheragh, Dr. Gholam-Hossein Memarian was picked as the top artist of the year in the architecture category,” he said.

Photographer Parvin-Qods was chosen for his career in collections of photos capturing significant moments on the Iranian frontlines during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

He received his prize from Ehsan Baqeri, the director of the Iranian Photographers Center (IPC) of the Art Bureau.

He called photographers the sharp eyes of society who present values, beauty and flaws.

Sculptors Esmati and Qashqai were honored for their statues of General Qassem Soleiamni.

Graphic designer Miri was honored for his great sensitivity to surrounding events.

Painter Qadirian was picked for his artwork “Girls of the Sayed Al-Shuhada School”, which he created in memory of the children killed in the terrorist attack on the Sayed Al-Shuhada School in Afghanistan in May 2021.

The Islamic Revolution Art Week is organized every year by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of documentarian Morteza Avini.

Photo: Top artists of the year in different media pose with the organizers after accepting their awards during the Islamic Revolution Art Week at the Art Bureau in Tehran on April 14, 2022. (IRNA/Amin Jalali)

MMS/YAW