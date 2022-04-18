Iran not supplying IAEA with surveillance data until agreement achieved: nuclear official 

TEHRAN - Spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi has said that Iran will not provide the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with the data recorded by its surveillance cameras in Iran until an agreement is achieved in Vienna.

The IAEA will have no access to data recorded by its surveillance cameras until Iran and the G4+1 group of countries reach an agreement on the revival of the 2015 deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and removal of sanctions, Kamalvandi said, Fars reported.

The remarks came as the AEOI announced the production of centrifuge parts in a new workshop at the Shahid Ahmadi Roshan complex in Natanz, after the equipment were transferred from the Karaj Industrial Complex.

“Given their high significance, centrifuge machines were moved to a safer location and are now in operation,” Kamalvandi said.

He added that Iran has plans to develop and manufacture centrifuge machines and to boost their security.

“Following the terrorist operation against TESA Karaj Complex, we had to tighten security measures. We moved a significant part of these machines and transferred the rest to Natanz and Isfahan,” Kamalvandi stated.



