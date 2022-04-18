Foreign ministry: Perpetrators of Soleimani assassination will be brought to justice

TEHRAN — Iranian foreign ministry spokesman hesitates to term the atmosphere of the Vienna talks as “negative,” but at the same time he believes there is no agreement within reach, as there is no draft text.

Speaking at his weekly presser on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh responded to a series of questions.

He began his briefing by congratulating Army Day.

'We do not have an agreement available today to talk about’

The diplomat then responded to a question about the speculations in social media that the issue of sanctions against the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps had been resolved in the first six round of negotiations in the previous Iranian administration, saying, “The remaining issues in the Vienna talks have been made clear to everyone. In the 11 months leading up to the talks and before the recent break, we said that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed in full. We still do not have an agreement to talk about.”

He then added that EU coordinator Enrique Mora is doing an excellent job in delivering Iran’s messages to the United States, and messages are being exchanged despite the break time.

'Amir Abdollahian’s letter to the OIC chief’

The spokesman then went on to strongly condemn the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli forces.

“Unfortunately, we witnessed the desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque again. The fake, apartheid and racist Zionist regime once again attacked worshipers in Ramadan and injured many. Over the past few weeks, the Palestinian people have sacrificed martyrs for this cause on a daily basis, while we are witnessing the silence of the international community and Islamic countries,” he said.

Khatibzadeh added that unfortunately, the process of normalizing relations between the leaders of some Arab and Islamic countries with the Israeli regime has made this regime more aggressive to expand its atrocities.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, while strongly condemning these actions, has pursued its action at the level of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the foreign ministers of Islamic countries and international organizations,” he said, adding that Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian has also sent a letter to the OIC secretary general in this regard.

He also referred to Amir Abdollahian’s telephone conversation with Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, and said that the foreign minister continues consultations with other officials, and this process will continue in the coming days.

“We will continue because the Zionist regime, which is extravagant and creates crisis, will stop these actions only with a strong response,” the spokesman reiterated.

'Unfreezing of Iranian assets has nothing to do with the United States’

Regarding the remarks of U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on the release of Iran's blocked assets, Khatibzadeh said that the release of Iranian resources and the return of money from the export of goods and services from Iran to other countries has nothing to do with any third country.

“The U.S. regime today is trying to intervene on any issue related to Iran, showing how far it is from the claims of Mr. Biden and his government. What we are doing is in the definite interest of the Iranian people. Whatever we export, we try and get the money back, as we have done so far,” he elaborated.

He added that a delegation from a regional country visited Iran and an agreement was reached on the release of part of Iran's resources.

“This is not related to the United States, nor do we allow the United States to go into details,” he underscored.

'Ukrainian ambassador better read his foreign minister’s tweet’

In response to the question posed by the Tehran Times correspondent regarding the Ukrainian ambassador in Tehran’s remarks about sending two unanswered letters to the Iranian president and foreign minister, Khatibzadeh said, “Iran's position on the Ukraine war has been clear and consistent. We have repeatedly stated our opposition to the war, and the roots of this crisis must be seriously considered. Adherence to the United Nations Charter and sincere and genuine action in international agreements and dialogue is the solution to the Ukraine crisis today. It is better for the Ukrainian ambassador to read the tweet of the Ukrainian foreign minister once again, maybe he will understand the positions of his respective government.”

'New government in Afghanistan must be formed to send new diplomats’

In response to a question about the ambiguities surrounding the Afghanistan missions in Iran, the spokesman noted, “International conventions are quite clear. The new government and the new political system in Afghanistan must be recognized so that it can send new diplomats.”

'Perpetrators of Soleimani’s assassination must not go unpunished’

In response to CNN's question as to whether in the Vienna talks, in exchange for removing the IRGC's name from the terrorist list, a guarantee was asked from Iran that former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Brian Hook, the former United States Assistant Secretary of State for International Organization Affairs, would be safe from the promised harsh revenge after the assassination of General Soleimani, the spokesman said, “The fundamental principle was formed in the foreign policy after the cowardly assassination of martyr Soleimani that the perpetrators and advisers of this cowardly act will not go unpunished and this is a fundamental principle in Iran's foreign policy that these people must be brought to justice.”

‘Insult to holy Quran in Sweden’

When asked about the recent abhorrent action by some Swedish nationals in burning the holy Quran in purpose, the spokesman said that what happened in Sweden was “very disgusting and the Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns this insult.”

“The repetition of this in Sweden by Swedish citizens is deeply regrettable, and instead of abusing freedom of expression and providing freedom of expression, we expect Sweden to take responsibility and react appropriately,” he underlined.

Khatibzadeh pointed out that the Islamic world is deeply hurt by these insults, which are created in the shadow of the false peace and security created for these insults in Western countries.



