Iran strongly condemns sacrilege against Quran in Sweden

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh has made comments in reaction to the sacrilege of the Holy Quran in one of Sweden’s cities.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns setting the Holy Quran on fire in the Swedish city of Linkoping by a Danish racist and extremist element, which took place under the pretext of freedom of expression with the support of Sweden’s police,” he said, according to the Iranian foreign ministry.

The foreign ministry spokesman said the intentional repetition of this insulting move in the holy month of Ramadan hurts the feelings of Muslims in Sweden and across the world.

“This act of disrespect is a clear instance of hatemongering and is in violation of freedom of speech and must be condemned by all those who believe in coexistence and dialogue among religions,” he added.

“While we hold the Swedish government accountable, we are waiting for the immediate, strong and clear reaction of this country against the perpetrators of this insulting act and transparent and practical steps to prevent such moves from being repeated.”

“The move by the insulting person and his supporters makes unity of Muslims and Islamic countries against plots by enemies of Islam ever more necessary,” the foreign ministry spokesman added.