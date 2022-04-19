Cartoonist Javad Alizadeh honored for lifetime achievements at Niavaran exhibit 

TEHRAN – The Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex honored prominent cartoonist Javad Alizadeh for lifetime achievements on Sunday.

He was awarded a plaque of honor and presents during the closing day of an exhibition of his cartoons organized from April 7.

“Iranian art is deeply indebted to master Alizadeh,” Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex director Maryam Jalali said.

“Numerous Iranian cartoonists who have been awarded in Iranian and international events are his students, and by organizing this exhibition, our complex tried to do its best to show appreciation for only a small part of the effort Mr. Alizadeh has made to improve cartoon art in Iran,” she added.

Iranian House of Cartoon director Shahram Babai also expressed his thanks to the Niavaran Cultural-Historical Complex for organizing the exhibition, and said, “Talking a about a serious matter through satire has a long history in the Iranian culture.”

“With his career spanning 50 years, master Alizadeh has taught numerous students, and is one of the artists influential in the field of cartoon,” he added.

He also praised Alizadeh for the magazine Satire and Caricature he established in 1990.

On his part, 70-year-old Alizadeh thanked the Niavaran complex for organizing the showcase, and said, “In my generation artists are typically their own museums and this fact is typically satire itself.”

He referred to the difficulties he suffered during his long career, and said that he has always been searching for satire in the hard times of his life.

Alizadeh began his career in 1971 by working for Caricature, a magazine managed by Mohsen Davallu.

His own magazine, Satire and Caricature, has set the record for the longest period ever that a cartoon magazine has been published in Iran.

Alizadeh’s works have been awarded at numerous Iranian and international events.

In 2016, he received an honorable mention at the United Nations/Ranan Lurie Political Cartoon Awards for his untitled work, which depicts a poor barefoot man who puts his shoes up for sale.

He and Turkish artist Dogan Arslan shared first place at the 29th Aydin Dogan International Cartoon Competition in Turkey in 2012.

Photo: Cartoonist Javad Alizadeh in an undated photo. (Mehr/Pantea Nikzad)

