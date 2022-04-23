CBI allocates $11b for imports in a month

TEHRAN- Central Bank of Iran (CBI) allocated $11 billion for the imports in the past Iranian month Farvardin, the first month of the Iranian calendar year (March 21-April 20), which is almost five times the figure for the same month of the past year.

CBI Public Relations Director Mostafa Qamari-Vafa announced in a tweet: “After allocating $1 billion for the import of medicine and medical equipment and $3 billion for the import of basic goods, with another $7 billion allocated for the import of other items, the total foreign currency allocated since the beginning of 1401 (the current Iranian calendar year) has reached $11 billion; It is approximately equal to five times the figure in the same period last year, which was about $2.3 billion”.

Iran imported 30.9 million tons of basic goods in the past Iranian calendar year 1400 (ended on March 20), an official with the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) told ISNA.

Foroud Asgari, the deputy head of IRICA for customs affairs, said that the imported goods were in 25 commodity groups.

Putting the value of the imported basic commodities at $19.6 billion in the past year, the official said that the imports show a 60-percent rise in worth and 32-percent growth in weight, as compared to the Iranian calendar year 1399.

MA/MA