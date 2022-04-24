‘Iranian private sector ready to expand trade ties with Kyrgyzstan’

TEHRAN – Head of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholam-Hossein Shafeie has expressed the Iranian private sector’s readiness for expanding trade relations with Kyrgyz counterparts, the ICCIMA portal reported on Sunday.

Speaking in a meeting with Kyrgyzstan’s Ambassador to Tehran Turdakun Sydykov, Shafeie said: “Development of economic and trade relations with neighbors and the countries in the region is a priority for the Iranian government and the private sector, and in this regard, Kyrgyzstan has a special place.”

Shafeie underlined the free economy laws and regulations as the most important feature of Kyrgyzstan's economy, saying: “These laws are well established in this country and are a strong point for the economy and a valuable capacity to attract investment.”

He further mentioned Iran’s membership in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) as factors that could open new windows for the development of the Islamic Republic’s economic relations with Kyrgyzstan, and said: “The Iranian private sector is eager to develop economic interactions with Kyrgyzstan, and Iran chamber of commerce is ready to cooperate in this regard.”

“In recent years, Iranian businessmen and investors have invested in Kyrgyzstan and set up production units, and it is expected that with the new conditions created, we will see the continuation of this type of collaboration and economic interaction with Kyrgyzstan,” the official added.

He also emphasized the diverse common fields for mutual cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan and noted that the current volume of trade between the two countries is considerable and in sectors such as mining, agriculture, and industry, there are significant opportunities for the expansion of cooperation between the two sides.

Sydykov for his part, referred to the 30-year diplomatic relationship between Iran and his country, saying: "We have a lot in common with Iran and we hope to hold trade meetings and exhibitions in the near future on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries."

“Kyrgyzstan's economy is now dynamic and growing, with investors from all over the world, especially from our friend and neighbor Iran. We are ready for expanding joint economic cooperation with Iran,” the ambassador stressed.

EF/MA

Photo: ICCIMA Head Gholam-Hossein Shafeie (R) and Kyrgyz Ambassador to Iran Turdakun Sydykov attend a meeting with representatives of Mashhad Chamber of Commerce in Khorasan Razavi province