Zahedifard chosen to officiate Hazfi Cup final

TEHRAN – Mohammadhossein Zahedifard has been appointed to officiate Iran’s Hazfi Cup final match between Nassaji and Aluminum.

The match will take place in Tehran’s Azadi Stadium on Wednesday.

Zahedifard, 36, will be assisted by Yaghoub Hojati and Hadi Toosi in this match.

The Iran’s Hazfi Cup was founded in 1975 and Esteghlal are the most successful club with seven titles, followed by Persepolis who have won six titles.