Farabi Cinema Foundation ready to do film on IRGC Aerospace Force’s capabilities

TEHRAN – Iran’s Farabi Cinema Foundation has said that it is ready to produce a film on the IRGC Aerospace Force’s powerful defense capabilities.

Speaking in a meeting held last Friday with Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the IRGC Aerospace Force, the director of the foundation, Mehdi Javadi, said, “In collaboration with the IRGC Aerospace Force and the Revayate Fath Cultural Foundation, We are eager to make a film about the IRGC Aerospace Force’s powerful defense and drone capabilities this year.”

He stressed the need for showing the capabilities and achievements of the force in film productions.

The meeting was organized to celebrate the 43 the anniversary of the IRGC and to praise some crew members of “The Situation of Mehdi”, a film that depicts part of the life story of Mehdi Bakeri, the chief of the IRGC 31st Shura Division, which carried out several major operations during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war, and his brother Hamid.

“I express my thanks to the cast and crew, and I hope you keep on making such valuable films, deeming it a jihad for yourself as it really is,” Hajizadeh said.

Produced by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), “The Situation of Mehdi” has previously been praised by high-ranking officials of the country, including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The film premiered in February at the 40th Fajr Film Festival and won Crystal Simorghs in several categories, including best film, at Iran’s most important film event.

It also garnered the Crystal Simorghs for best directorial debut for Hadi Hejazifar.

“The Situation of Mehdi” also won prizes at the National Will Manifestation Awards, a gala event that is a supplement to the Fajr Film Festival.

The awards are presented to those films that promote issues being pursued by public organizations and institutes. Juries from the organizations select winners from the films screened at the Fajr Film Festival every year.

The film was honored by the Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, Municipality of Tehran, Municipality of Mashhad, Mostazafan Foundation, Public Culture Council and several other organizations and institutes.

The best film prize of the 11th edition of the Qoqnus Screen Awards was given to “The Situation of Mehdi”.

The awards are presented by the Art Bureau of the Islamic Ideology Dissemination Organization to revolutionary films and cineastes every year.

Photo: IRGC Aerospace Force chief Amir Ali Hajizadeh meets Farabi Cinema Foundation director Mehdi Javadi on April 22, 2022. (FCF)

MMS/YAW