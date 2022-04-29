Iranian economy minister visits Armenia to pursue expansion of trade ties

TEHRAN - Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Ehsan Khandouzi headed a delegation on a visit to Armenia to hold talks with the country’s senior officials with the aim of expanding economic ties between the two nations, IRIB reported.

Arriving in Yerevan on Friday, Khandouzi met with Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Mher Herbert Grigoryan, the country’s Economy Minister Vahan Kerobyan, and Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan.

As reported by Armenian media, during the meeting with Grigoryan, the deputy prime minister highlighted the importance of the Iranian minister's visit on the eve of the 17th meeting of the Armenian-Iranian Joint Economic Committee meeting and underlined Armenia’s readiness to develop ties with Iran.

The officials discussed the expansion of economic relations between the two countries and underlined the need for improving trade turnover and facilitating customs and border control procedures.

The two sides also touched upon the possibilities to realize the existing potential for deepening collaboration with Iran within the frames of the Eurasian Economic Union.

In the meeting with Kerobyan, issues related to joint projects and the removal of financial barriers were discussed.

Speaking in this meeting, Kerobyan noted that although Armenia's trade turnover with Iran increased by 25 percent in 2021, there is still great potential for further expansion of bilateral cooperation and bringing this figure to $1 billion.

For his part, Khandouzi noted that the policy of Iran's new government focuses on the development of relations with neighboring countries and especially with friendly Armenia.

According to him, the Iranian side attaches great importance not only to the development of economic relations with Armenia but also considers it as a "gateway" to the markets of Russia and other Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member countries.

During this meeting, the two sides have also discussed the preparations for holding the two countries’ 17th Joint Economic Committee meeting in the coming weeks.

