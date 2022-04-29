What’s in Tehran art galleries

* An exhibition of paintings by Nasim Davari is currently underway at Aran Gallery.

The exhibition will run until May 13 at the gallery located at 5 Lolagar St., Neauphle-le-Chateau St.



Painting

* Paintings by Fatima Faraji are on view in an exhibition at Inja Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Others” will run until May 20 at the gallery located at 4 Pedram Alley, Neauphle-le-Chateau St.

* An exhibition displaying paintings by Reyhaneh Karimnejad is currently underway at Entezami Gallery.

The exhibit will run until May 5 at the gallery located at 608 Shariati Ave. near Motahhari St.

* Silk Road Gallery is playing host to an online exhibition of paintings by Khashayar Javanmardi.

The exhibit will run until May 20 at http://www.silkroadartgallery.com/.

* An exhibition of paintings by Nilufar Rahnama is currently underway at Asar Gallery.

The exhibit will run until May 20 at the gallery located at No. 16 Barforushan St., Iranshahr St.

* Paintings by Sheida Qolipur are on view in an exhibition at Negah Gallery.

The exhibit entitled “Fantasy and Color” will continue until May 11 at the gallery located at 64 Ghaffari St., Jam St., Motahhari Ave.

* A collection of paintings by a group of artists is currently on display in an exhibition at Hoom Gallery.

The exhibit will continue until May 9 at the gallery that can be found at No. 2, 4th Alley off Qaem-Maqam St.



Persian painting

* An exhibition of Persian paintings by Maryam Rohanizadegan is currently underway at Ehsan Gallery.

The exhibit will run until May 4 at the gallery located at No. 22, East 14th St. in the Ajudanieh neighborhood.



Photo

* A collection of photos by Farzad Emami is on display in an exhibition at Haft Samar Gallery.

Entitled “Minimal”, the exhibition will be running until May 4 at the gallery that can be found at No. 8, Fifth Alley, Kuh-e Nur St., Motahari Ave.



Graphic design

* Graphic designs by Morteza Momayyez, Farshid Mesqali, Qobad Shiva, Behzad Hatam and Sadeq Barirani are on view in an exhibition at Hedayat Gallery.

The exhibits named “Elanart” will continue until May 4 at the gallery located at No. 16, 6th Alley, Nejatollahi St.



Calligraphy

* Works by calligrapher Mostafa Shabestari are on view in an exhibition at Guyeh Gallery.

The exhibit runs until May 5 at the gallery located at 39 Lotfi Alley, Mashahir St. near Hafte Tir Square.



Multimedia

* Artworks in various media by Parimah Moradi, Zahra Tabakhian, Fatemeh Shams and several other artists are on view in an exhibition at Golhaye Davudi Gallery.

The exhibition will run until May 4 at the gallery located at 263 near Nejatollahi St., Taleqani Ave.

