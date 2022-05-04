Iran, Venezuela stress expansion of energy ties

TEHRAN- During the trip of an Iranian delegation headed by Oil Minister Javad Oji to Venezuela, expansion of ties between the two countries, especially in the field of energy, was stressed by the two sides' officials.

As reported by Shana news agency on Tuesday, during the mentioned visit, in addition to meeting and talking with Venezuelan Oil Minister Tareck Zaidan El Aissami, Oji met separately with a number of high-ranking Venezuelan officials, including President Nicolas Maduro and First Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to discuss the development of Tehran-Caracas bilateral relations.

"Today we had meetings with the President of Venezuela, Mr. Maduro and other senior Venezuelan officials. Iran-Venezuela relations have a long history and we want to use all our capacities to develop relations and joint cooperation", the oil minister wrote in his latest Twitter post on Tuesday.

Iran and Venezuela signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for expanding cooperation in various areas of the oil industry in late February.

The MOU was signed by Iranian oil minister and Venezuelan Minister of Foreign Affairs Felix Plasencia Gonzalez in a ceremony on the sidelines of the 6th Summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) which was held in Doha at the time.

The agreement covers a variety of areas including cooperation in technical services, technology transfer, training and educational services, and cooperation in the development of the refining industry.

Photo: Iranian Oil Minister Javad Oji (R) shakes hand with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas