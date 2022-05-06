Street lights to be installed across Babak fortress

TEHRAN – The tourism ministry has allocated a budget for providing electricity and installing street lights across a road that goes to the ancient Babak fortress in northwest Iran.

The ancient fort is named after Babak Khorramdin, an Iranian national hero, warlord, and revolutionary leader who fought against Arab invaders until he died in 838 CE.

Up to the moment, 80 billion rials has been spent on the project. It is estimated that 60 billion rials are needed for its completion. And today, 20 billion rials is allocated,” Ezzatollah Zarghami said on Thursday.

“Considering that Qarabag region and especially Kalibar county is one of the important tourist destinations in East Azarbaijan (province) due to its distinct location, strengthening its tourism infrastructure is necessary and is on the agenda for the ministry,” the tourism minister explained.

“When the project is accomplished, tourists can easily climb this historical fort at night,” Zarghami said.

The ruined fortress is nestled atop a sharp cliff. Thus, ascending the mount to set foot on the ancient fort may seem somewhat arduous for many visitors but in most cases proves to be a considerable and gratifying experience.

Occupying a cultural position somewhere between King Arthur and Robin Hood, the fortress can be reached via several access paths, though the normal route ascends stairs behind the seasonal Babak Hotel.

It consists of several stone towers and lodging areas stretched over a space of nearly ten thousand square meters and the origins of the monument are said to date from the Sassanid era (224–651).

Once at the top, onlookers are greatly rewarded with vistas of the encircling Arasbaran oak forests, jagged cliffs, and steep gorges.

Babak fortress is embraced with Arasbaran Protected Area, which is a candidate for inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage list for 2018.

AFM