“Adjustment” wins Grand Prix at Busan International Short Film Festival

TEHRAN – Iranian filmmaker Mehrdad Hassani’s drama “Adjustment” has won the Grand Prix at the Busan International Short Film Festival.

The organizers of the festival, which took place in the Korean city of Busan from April 27 to May 2, announced the winners on May 3.

The film follows Shahrokh, a 9-year-old effeminate boy humiliated and pushed away by his family and friends, who makes up his mind to assume a new identity and comes out to the people of his village. Having been through a series of ordeals, Shahrokh, dressed in girl’s clothes, shows up at school and confronts his classmates.

“A delicate and poetic look on a moment in the life of a child, where no deeper feeling or intimate belief could scratch out the power of popular traditions and habits, made by prejudice and false ideals, stained by the weight of the religion,” the jury said in its statement.

“A clean portrait about the power of the innocence, where the actors with a natural approach lead the story in an important and necessary storytelling,” the jury added.

Belgian director Valéry Carnoy’s “Titan” was given the Excellence Award.

The film is about Nathan, a young boy of 13, who prepares to join the gang led by his friend Malik by participating in a strange ritual.

“A raw story is told with full awareness of the cinematographic expedient,” the jury said.

“Direction and photography bring the audience between the protagonist and the other young characters, making his feelings and emotions universal. An original but so true screenplay played in an excellent way by the young actors, in the silence of the suburban landscape,” they added.

“At the Feet of My Mother” by Dutch filmmaker Vincent Sparreboom won the audience award.

Growing up as a parent to your parents, leaves deep marks on the soul. During one “family constellation therapy session,” Lucien is finally coming to terms with his unsafe childhood. Looking at the intricate expressions on his face, we are taken on an emotional journey as Lucien moves through long-suppressed anger, fear and sorrow - finally showing himself to the world.

“I Am Trying to Remember” by Iranian actor and filmmaker Pegah Ahangarani won the jury award.

Photo: Iranian filmmaker Mehrdad Hassani (R) accepts the Grand Prix of the Busan International Short Film Festival for his drama “Adjustment” on May 2, 2022.

MMS/YAW