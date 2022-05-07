Ardabil pushes to develop tourism infrastructure 

TEHRAN – Ardabil tourism directorate seeks to develop tourism infrastructure across the northwestern province, an official with the tourism ministry has said.

It has been decided to allocate 800 billion rials ($2.9 million) to the development of the tourism sector in the province, IRNA quoted Rasul Kord Falahat as saying on Saturday.

This amount of money will be spent on strengthening the tourism infrastructure and preserving, revitalizing, and restoring the province’s ancient and historical monuments, the official added.

Developing and enhancing tourism infrastructure is a key to creating sustainable employment in the country, he explained.

In 2019, Ardabil along with Sari, the capital of Mazandaran province, was selected as the cultural capitals for the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Last April, the tourism authorities of the province announced that they have developed extensive plans to draw more tourists during the winter season to the province and make it the winter tourism hub of the country.

Sprawling on a high, windswept plateau, Ardabil is well-known for having lush natural beauties, hospitable people, and its silk and carpet trade tradition. It is also home to the UNESCO-registered Sheikh Safi al-Din Khanegah and Shrine Ensemble.

The province is very cold in winter and mild in summer, attracting thousands every year. The capital city of Ardabil is usually recorded as one of the coldest cities in the country in winter.

ABU/AFM